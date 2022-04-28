SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As the Delmar community mourns at the one-year mark of Cpl. Keith Heacook's death, the case against his accused murderer moved forward.
Randon Wilkerson is facing fifteen charges--thirteen of them felonies--for his alleged activity on April 25, 2021. Wilkerson is charged with attacking and ultimately killing Heacook, as well as brutally beating his elderly neighbors. He also is charged with punching his roommate. The indictment alleges Wilkerson used a "blunt object" to attack Cpl. Heacook, but the Department of Justice declined to reveal what exactly it is, pending the investigation.
Wilkerson has plead not guilty. The indictment reveals Wilkerson was already a convicted felon, being convicted of selling cocaine in Florida in 2019. The complete list of charges against Wilkerson are as follows:
- First Degree Murder (Intentional)
- First Degree Murder (Reckless)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Five Counts)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited (Three Counts)
- Assault First Degree (Two Counts)
- Burglary First Degree
- Assault Third Degree
- Terroristic Threatening
If convicted of the most serious charges, Wilkerson could face life in prison without the possibility of the parole. If convicted of that and the other charges, any other sentencing would be added onto the murder sentence.
Wilkerson's attorney declined to comment for this story.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings tells WRDE: “Keith Heacook died a hero. Our community is still reeling from his killing, and his family, neighbors, and fellow officers are still in my heart and those of our entire office. We are as determined as ever to secure justice for the victims.”
Wilkerson is currently being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution in Smyrna on a roughly $1.6 million cash bail.
Wilkerson's trial is scheduled to begin November 28th.