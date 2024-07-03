LEWES, Del. – The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare has announced that Amanda Benson, a first-year nursing student from Lewes, has been awarded the 2024 Edna W. Wyatt Scholarship.
The Edna W. Wyatt Scholarship Endowment was established by Mr. and Mrs. G. Edward Wyatt, Jr. in memory of Edward’s mother, an alumna of the Beebe School of Nursing class of 1930. The scholarship is given to a first-year student during their second semester who has shown both academic excellence and a need for tuition assistance.
In 2021, a celebration of the hundredth anniversary, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and is recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing (NLN). Graduates receive a Diploma in Professional Nursing and are eligible for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination. This can then lead to a licensure for registered nurses.