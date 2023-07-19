SEAFORD, Del. - The Nylon Shopping Center Redevelopment project continues to see progress. Developer Robert Herrera says paperwork is currently being done with DelDOT and power companies.
According to Herrera, there will be workforce development programming with Delaware Technical and Community College and a healthcare facility in the back of the site. The old gym will be re-purposed as an early education center with over 100 students. The bowling alley will be resurrected and modernized.
"We've had a consultant look at the lanes," Herrera says. "He said the lanes are salvageable, that we can reuse them as they are. We need to upgrade the infrastructure a little bit."
The developer says the plan is to start demolition by the end of 2023 to make room for a brand new boulevard in the shopping center. He says the goal is for the bowling alley to be in operation summer 2024.