Ocean City, Md- Ocean City Police arrested 50 year old Susan Elizabeth Channell of Keller, Tx on Wednesday for several vehicle break-ins.
The OCPD has received a number of reports from a downtown condominium on Dorchester Street in reference to a theft from a vehicle on August 2, 2022. The victim reported to officers that someone got into his unlocked vehicle between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and stole several personal items. Officers responded to the same condominium on August 3, 2022, for additional thefts from vehicles. Two additional victims came forward to report that several items were stolen from their vehicles which were left unlocked. All of the vehicles were parked inside the condominium’s locked and gated parking garage.
During the investigation, officers learned that the parking garage is only accessible to residents that possess a key code that is changed frequently. Officers were able to view surveillance footage of the garage and condominium. Officers saw Channell using the elevator during the timeframe of the theft and saw her carrying items that matched the description of the stolen items. Officers were able to determine which condo Channell was staying in.
On August 3, 2022, a search and seizure warrant was granted by a Maryland District Court Judge. During the search, numerous stolen items were recovered. Channell was arrested and charged with theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, two counts of theft of $100 -< $1,500, and three counts of rogue and vagabond. Channell was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released on an unsecured personal bond of $2,500.