OAK ORCHARD, Del.- On Thursday from about 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., homeowners say Geo-Technology Associates was taking down some trees on private property near River Road.
This is part of the proposed 123 lot Stillwater Harbor development which people who live nearby like Annabella Larsen are fighting.
"One of my neighbors contacted one of the equipment operators and asked him what he was doing," Larsen said. "They said they were just removing some trees and making a path so that they can bring in heavier equipment and then my neighbor had asked him are you intending to clear cut the lot and he refused to answer."
Stillwater Harbor was supposed to be discussed in a public hearing on March 24, but it was pulled by the developer. The application remains open and is expected to be picked up again.
Sussex County Public Information Officer Chip Guy said in part in a statement:
"This parcel – though there is an application for a possible future subdivision – is privately owned, and, at present, a large wooded area. There is no County rule governing the removal of trees on private land. A property owner can remove trees for any number of reasons, including timber harvesting and agricultural purposes."
No matter what the reason is for the removal, homeowners are voicing their frustrations in different ways including Annette Mosiej who is using art to voice her displeasure with the harm development does to wildlife.
"There's no concern for the environment and the wildlife," Mosiej said. "They can't speak for themselves and the people who've lived here for so many years. You just feel helpless so I just spoke through my artwork and was compelled to do a piece how I felt."
Among the concerns, flooding is also at the top of the list. But Sussex County says it is legal for these initial trees that were torn down to be removed and there is no violation.
Sussex County Planning & Zoning says that a public hearing is tenaatively rescheduled for November.