OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced that OC Alert, a service powered by Rave Mobile and Smart911, is now available.
Those who sign up for OC Alert can receive notifications from both state and local authorities about potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
You can sign up for free here.
Alerts can be received via email, text, or voice message, and uses can decide which alerts they receive and when they are sent.
For even more functionality, the town says that the Smart911 app can be used to sign in for OC Alert as well, but unlike the non-app version, the app can send alerts based on location. This also includes National Weather Service alerts like hurricane warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings.
“Keeping our residents and visitors safe is the number one priority,” commented Emergency Services Director Joseph Theobald. “We encourage all residents and visitors to sign up for OC Alert in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”
The town says that OC Alert is trusted by thousands of organizations including state and local authorities, businesses, and educational institutions