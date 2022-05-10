OCEAN CITY, Md.- Awarding the most beautiful and colorful places in Ocean City. The town of Ocean City's Beautification Committee is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Beauty Spot Awards.
Categories are residential, condominium, retail, hotel, motel, commercial, restaurant, and the boardwalk. You can nominate your own home or business, or just your favorite spot that you think is an eye-catcher.
Donna Greenwood with the Beautification Committee says those who want to be nominated often plant flowers, paint, and decorate.
"Something that's colorful. Something unusual. And a mixture of flowers. Don't put a bunch of petunias out. Mix them with something else to give it that color and spark," said Greenwood.
Judges will take into consideration for effort made to make no-so-beautiful thins, look nice. This could include painting an electrical box or a dumpster.
You can nominate a beautiful spot in Ocean City now until June 24. Send submissions to OCBeautification@hotmail.com. Plaques and recognition will be given to nominees this September.