OCEAN CITY, Md.- Welcoming back summer with open arms! Monday, the town of Ocean City held it's Summer Kick Off Celebration along with a Memorial Day Ceremony.
Making it official, Mayor Rick Meehan ceremoniously opened the first beach umbrella for the season.
Other umbrellas lined the beach. From the ground, it looks like they're providing extra shade. But from above, the umbrellas spell out "Enjoy". Enjoy is the theme of Ocean City for 2022.
"There's so much to enjoy here. We want everyone to not only remember that, but to actually be here and enjoy Ocean City," said Mayor Rick Meehan.
With celebrating came remembering. Two skydivers made a grand entrance from the sky, carrying an American flag. Mayor Meehan and a few veterans gave speeches and shared stories.
"The reason we can enjoy summer is because those who came before us, not only those who died but those who fought, paved the way. They gave us the the freedom. The freedom to do what we can, whenever we want to. And that's so very very important," said retired Col. Jeffery Hilovsky of the United States Air Force.
Along the boardwalk, you'll find banners with names and faces. Each one remembering and recognizing a local veteran.