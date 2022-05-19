BERLIN, Md.- A Berlin resident is credited with saving the life of their neighbor after a fire broke out Thursday morning.
According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was dispatched at 8:47 a.m. on Mary Road in Berlin.
Firefighters say a 10x10 shed behind a trailer was fully engulfed in flames when the fire spread to the travel trailer. A neighbor who saw the fire grow alerted the residents and the person sleeping in the trailer. At that time, everyone was able to escape safely.
“The observation and quick actions taken by the neighbor(s) today certainly saved the life of the person who resided in the trailer," says Fire Marshal Matthew Owens. "The outcome could have been terribly different had they not been at the right place and the right time. They should be commended for their heroic acts!"
Berlin was assisted by the Ocean City Fire Department and crews quickly extinguished the fire. According to the Fire Marshal, a 55-gallon drum full of trash was lit on fire behind the shed, causing the blaze to spread.
The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents burn “trash” barrels should be placed well away from structures and should always be attended while burning with a way to extinguish should it get out of control.