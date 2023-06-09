Ocean City Air Show Brings Thousands to the Coast

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.