Ocean City Air Show Brings Thousands to the Coast

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Thousands are expected to travel to Maryland this weekend to watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the Ocean City Air Show.
The town said heavy traffic delays, restricted parking, and road closures in the downtown areas should all be expected.
According to the town, displays, ground exhibits, and reserved parking will start to be set up on Friday, June 9, causing all or portions of 12th through 20th streets to be closed. They will reopen after Sunday, June 11, except for 15th through 17th street, which will stay closed until around noon on Monday, June 12.
Local businesses are expecting a boom in businesses, with many hotels booked to capacity.
Darren Schaffer, a local cashier, said he is looking forward to welcoming in customers from all over.
"We get a ton of business from it. A lot of early orders. If you're coming in, call your order in early," he said.
Bill Stalcup, like many, travel yearly for the event. He said it has a special meaning for him.
"I served in the Air Force as an officer back in the day, and my job was to control the manned interceptors, which the F-16s are newer version of. So I know how complicated it is to do all these maneuvers," Stalcup said.
To learn about the OC Air Show event, visit: https://ocairshow.com/