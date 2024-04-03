OCEAN CITY, Md. - Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3 for the Ocean City Air Show that takes place on Aug. 24-25. However, according to the town, you can watch for free from the beach and boardwalk.
The town said the Italian Air Force, Frecce Tricolori, are visiting for the first time in over 30 years. Their performance will commemorate the 500th anniversary of Giovanni da Verrazzano’s expedition to America in 1524. Also known as the “Tricolour Arrows” in English. The Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team comprises of ten aircraft, holding the distinction of being the world’s largest acrobatic patrol. Their 30-minute display will showcase their skills while bringing a touch of Italian flair to the skies over Ocean City.
The F-22 Raptor is the fastest and most maneuverable fighter jet in the world today. The F-22’s twin engines produce more thrust than any other fighter, says the event webpage. Combined with its sleek aerodynamic design, this allows the F-22 to “Supercruise” at 1.5 times the speed of sound without using fuel consuming afterburner. The F-22’s unique thrust vectoring and advanced flight controls allow it to outmaneuver any other aircraft. The F-22 Raptor demo puts thrust vectoring on full display during its demonstration as it will climb straight up, stop in mid-air, then reverse towards the ground before flipping the nose around in a summersault at near zero forward speed. The F-22 will make sharp, sudden turns displacing and compress air into vapor and you often see the Raptor creating its own weather system with massive clouds that engulf the jet.
In 2021, the Geico Skytypers took to the Ocean City skies with SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. The planes were used as advanced training aircraft to prepare pilots during World War II, but now, they move in formation, known for writing messages high in the sky with white smoke.
