Ocean City, Md- Ocean City officials are expecting traffic delays during the Ocean City Air Show. The Air Show takes place this weekend on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. Drivers are likely to experience congestion in the downtown area from the Route 50 bridge to the north of 33rd Street each day from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic patterns in the downtown area will be altered each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The following traffic patterns will be in effect.
- 17th and 19th Street will not permit north or south-bound traffic on Coastal Highway to turn.
- Traffic will be rerouted on northbound Baltimore Avenue at 9th and 12th Street starting at 3:00 p.m. each day to allow patrons to leave the Air Show event.
- Traffic patterns will be altered at 12th Street and Coastal Highway, 15th Street, and St. Louis Avenue, and 21st Street and Baltimore Ave southbound each day from 3:00 p.m., until cleared.
- The Route 50 Drawbridge will be skipping the scheduled opening at 3:25 p.m. both days to allow vehicle traffic to enter/exit Ocean City.
Organizers recommend that viewers and visitors arrive in Ocean City before 10:30 a.m. to avoid traffic delays. The Coastal Highway Beach Bus will be running every 15 minutes from 6:00 a.m. to 3 a.m. In addition, the Express Beach Bus will transport to/from the West Ocean City Park N Ride and 17th Street and Baltimore Ave every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Express Beach Bus will transport to/from the 40th Street South Convention Center parking lot and 18th Street and Baltimore Ave approximately every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bus is $3 Ride-All-Day (exact cash fare required).
In addition, heavy pedestrian traffic is also expected at the Air Show Center and the surrounding areas. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and cross with caution. We would like to encourage everyone to Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart while enjoying the Air Show Event.