OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is hosting the O.C. Air Show this weekend, so the town says that heavy traffic delays, restricted parking, and road closures in the downtown areas should all be expected.
According to the town, displays, ground exhibits, and reserved parking will start to be set up on Friday, June 9, causing all or portions of 12th through 20th streets to be closed. They will reopen after Sunday, June 11, except for 15th through 17th street, which will stay closed until around noon on Monday, June 12.
They also say that starting at 5 p.m. on the 9th, the City Hall parking lot located at 301 Baltimore Ave will be closed to the public. Only authorized personnel and vehicles will be permitted into the parking lot.
The town admits that parking is always a commodity, especially on Saturdays, so many private lots will be offering parking at a demand-based rate is public parking is hard to find. They say the town offers its own paid parking at the Inlet Lot and the following municipal lots:
- Worcester St., between Baltimore Ave. & Philadelphia Ave.
- Somerset St. & Baltimore Ave.
- Dorchester St. & Baltimore Ave.
- N. Division St. & Baltimore Ave.
- N. Division St. & St. Louis Ave. (small lot)
- 4th St. & Baltimore Ave.
- 61st St. & Coastal Hwy., (Bayside)
They expect on-street parking to be limited due to the road closures near the event site. To learn more, the town says to visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/ocean-city-parking/.
The town also notes public transportation as an option, offering a $4 all-day pass that allows people to ride the towns busses from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. the next morning. They say their drivers will can take people anywhere along Route 1 between the town's South Division Street Transit Center and their North End Transit Center.
They also note the West Ocean City Park and Ride, which all-day pass holders can transfer to at no additional cost, offering free parking at their lot.
On June 10 and 11, they say the Express Beach Bus Shuttle for Special Events will be operating. The Express shuttle will transport people to and from the following two locations:
- West Ocean City Park N Ride to/from 17th Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run approximately every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 40th Street- South Convention Center parking to/from 18th Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run approximately every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After the air show finishes, they say that heavy traffic could delay bus services. To learn more about Ocean City public transportation options or to look at their interactive bus map, they say to visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/public-works/transportation/.
The town recommends people arrive before 9 a.m. to get ahead of the traffic. They recommend taking advantage of the day and visiting the boardwalk alongside the Air Show Exhibit. They say exhibits will be set up in the Inlet Parking Lot and from 12th Street to 20th Street Along the Boardwalk.
The town is expecting many pedestrians in the area, so they remind everyone to walk smart with these tips:
- Always cross at and within marked crosswalks.
- Look, pay attention, then cross
- Follow all traffic signal signs and lane markings.
- Use the sidewalk-do not cross in the street.
- Make eye contact with drivers.
They are also reminding drivers to drive smart with the following tips:
- Stop for all pedestrians in crosswalks-this is Maryland law.
- Slow down-watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning.
- Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to text and use handheld devices while driving.
- Stay alert and avoid all distractions.
- Share the road with bicycles
- Do not drive in the bike and bus lanes.
The town says that everyone should work together to make sure the Air Show event is enjoyable for everybody. They say to arrive early and plan to stay late to make the most out of the weekend.
To learn about the OC Air Show event, visit: https://ocairshow.com/