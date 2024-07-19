OCEAN CITY, Md. - What was once a bank in Ocean City is now being transformed into a museum, with construction that began in January now nearing completion.
Christine Okerblom, the executive curator for the museum, expressed her excitement about the new space. "We wanted to have a space where we could have larger programs, we could accommodate more people. And this space allowed us to do just that," Okerblom said.
The museum offers a unique look at Ocean City's history, differing from the Life-Saving Station Museum near the inlet. Visitors can expect to see various exhibits that showcase the rich history of the area.
On the first floor, the left side of the museum will feature the history of downtown Ocean City. On the right side, there will be an exhibit dedicated to the restaurants and hotels that have played a key role in the coastal life of the area.
Upstairs, the research library awaits, although access is more restricted on the second level. "By appointment, the community can come and look at our historic maps, photographs, our historic library and conduct research," Okerblom noted.
The museum plans to open in late August, with renderings of future exhibits on display. One highlight is the walk-through safe, the sole exhibit ready by August. This safe, from the building's days as a bank, has an interesting history. Whenever the door was opened or closed, a bell would ring to notify people nearby. In case someone got stuck inside, a device provided fresh air from the outside, and it still works today. You can experience this first hand when the museum opens.
Nancy Howard, former president of the Ocean City Museum Society, played a significant role in bringing this project to life. She eagerly anticipates the opening day. "I am overjoyed. It means a great deal to me. It means that people are interested in history. And Ocean City is, yes, a vacation spot. And people come here from all over. But Ocean City is also a small town that has a heart," Howard said.
While only one exhibit will be ready by August, visitors won’t have to wait long for the rest. By January 2025, every exhibit in the museum will be ready for public enjoyment.