OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Monday, the Ocean City Town Council officially banned the commercial use and occupancy of houseboats within town limits. The decision came during the second reading of Ordinance 2024-12 to amend Chapter 14, making the ordinance effective immediately.
"We'll continue to support marina-related activities and not become residential areas. I think that was extremely important. That was the genesis of this ordinance, and I do support the ordinance being passed on second reading," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.
The ban stems from a recent proposal by Sea Rocket, a water adventure company, to expand their business to include rental houseboats. Sea Rocket had docked a houseboat and had it rented out as recently as Monday. However, town officials asserted that rental houseboats violated the town code.
Sea Rocket CEO Will Wangel disagrees with the council's decision, saying, "They cannot dictate our operations on parasail boats or houseboats. It's beyond their jurisdiction."
Previously, Wangel told CoastTV of his intention to take legal action against Ocean City, arguing that the council has no authority to regulate activities in these waters. Wangel also believes houseboats would be a beneficial addition to the town.
The Curry family, who is vacationing in Ocean City, also shares Wangel’s sentiment. "I think they're really cool. We actually were at dinner last night looking at them, saying that we would want to rent them," the Curry's said.
On the other hand, long-time visitors Kathy Rambo and her husband oppose the idea of houseboat rentals. "The water should be free, and, you know, for everybody to just enjoy it without more clutter," Kathy stated.
With the ban now in effect, it remains unclear whether Sea Rocket will relocate their houseboat or pursue legal action.