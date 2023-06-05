OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Beach Clean-Ups will be taking place every Tuesday morning in June, the Town of Ocean City has announced.
They say the clean up events are organized by Beach Heroes-OC and will all go from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Here is where each event takes place:
- 6/6 - 28th Street (Oceanside at 28th Street Plaza)
- 6/13 - 34th Street (Bayside at Guidos Burritos)
- 6/20 - 40th Street (Convention Center)
- 6/27 - 45th Street (Bayside at 45th Street Taphouse)
To see more clean up dates or learn about the town's Green Team, they say to visit oceancity.green.
The town says that clean-up supplies will be given out at city hall if needed.