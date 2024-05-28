OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol has announced a temporary modification to surfing restrictions for today only, allowing surfing along all of Ocean City's beaches. This change is a special allowance for Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Surfers are reminded to adhere to the following guidelines to ensure safety for everyone:
- Wear a Leash: Surfers must always wear a leash to prevent runaway boards.
- Right of Way: Surfers must give right of way to swimmers at all times.
- Distance from Swimmers: Surfers must stay more than 50 yards away from the nearest swimmer or non-surfer. If maintaining this distance is not possible, surfers are required to relocate or cease surfing.
- Prohibited Watercraft: The use of skimboards, kite surfers, windsurfers, kayaks, and other watercraft remains prohibited.
- Stand Up Paddleboards: Stand up paddleboards with paddles are not permitted at this time.
These measures are put in place to ensure the safety of all beachgoers. The Ocean City Beach Patrol will be monitoring the beaches to enforce these rules. Surfers and swimmers alike are encouraged to enjoy the beach responsibly.
For more information, visit the Ocean City Beach Patrol's official website or contact their office.