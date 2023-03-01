Ocean City Beach Patrol Recruiting New Lifeguards

OCEAN CITY-Md.- Cindy Elliot loves the beach and the lifeguards are a big part of that, "It makes me feel good that they're here."
The Ocean City Beach Patrol are looking for new members to join their ranks and Lieutenant Ward Kovacs says guarding here is unique, "Responsibility that our guards face is pretty high. Just the population in town and we're a big beach patrol we cover 10 miles of beach."
But recruitment this year has had some holdups Kovacs said, "I get calls just about every day from candidates who want to come down and try out they're struggling to find the housing."
Although Elliott says there are plenty of lifeguards in the summer, there is still a need to fill at the beach, "I have not noticed a shortage in-season but like I say the shoulder season pre Memorial day and post Labor day, yes. And that's the kind of always been that way."
But regardless, to Elliot its all about one thing, "Its all about the oceans and to me and I think a lot of people. If we didn't have the ocean, I don't think we'd be the resort town that we are."
The Beach Patrol does start recruiting at the beginning of each summer season. They will be having their first testing day for lifeguards this Sunday, March 3rd at Salisbury University.