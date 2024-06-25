OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) Rookie Graduation will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 7:30 a.m. at the Inlet Beach. This annual event is a highlight for spectators and showcases the skills and training of the newest members of the Beach Patrol.
The graduation ceremony marks the culmination of an intensive eight-day training program called the Surf Rescue Academy. During this program, the OCBP says rookies undergo rigorous physical and mental challenges designed to prepare them for the demands of beach rescue operations.
The event allows rookies to work alongside veteran staff and demonstrate their proficiency in various rescue techniques. Spectators can observe the action at several stations along the beach, with rotations every 15 minutes. The stations include USCG, Land Line/Fins, Neck/Back, Paddle Board, Search and Recovery, Rescue Craft Operations, and Run/Sand Cave-in.
The first rotation begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Pier and Inlet Beach. After completing the stations, OCBP says rookies will have their names called and run the gauntlet of veteran guards, concluding with a handshake from the Captain.