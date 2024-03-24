OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is reminding people that they offer a free bicycle registration program for all residents of Ocean City. Each year, OCPD officers say they locate numerous abandoned bicycles.
The department encourages citizens who own bicycles to register their bicycles as a deterrent to crime and to promote safety and accountability.
After registering, the department provides a small decal to put on the bicycle frame. Abandoned bicycles are brought to the Public Safety Building for safekeeping. If the bike is registered, officers will quickly return the bicycle to its registered owner.