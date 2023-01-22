OCEAN CITY, Md. -
The 24th Annual Ocean City Blood Drive starts tomorrow (January 23) and ends Wednesday, (January 25).
The hours of the Ocean City Blood Drive are from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, the annual blood drive, which is BBD’s largest of the year, takes place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center overlooking Assawoman Bay. The theme of this year’s blood drive is “Call to Arms.” BBD aims to schedule a record 825 donors and surpass the prior record of 685 donors that was set in 2021.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva says each year, this blood drive is held during National Blood Donor Month, which is dedicated to honoring blood donors and encouraging blood donations during this critical time. The winter months are always a difficult time for the blood supply, as school breaks, family vacations and inclement weather all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Blood centers across the country have been suffering from shortages since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
To book an appointment, please call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit Ocean City Blood Drive | Blood Bank of Delmarva (delmarvablood.org). Donors are asked to- make an appointment if they are feeling healthy and well.