OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City stores lining the boardwalk could face steeper fines for certain violations.
Each establishment along the Ocean City Boardwalk must adhere to a set of regulations dictating the extent to which they can extend their merchandise onto the boardwalk and the types of items permitted for display in public view. Currently, a first offense typically results in a verbal warning. However, proposed amendments to these rules could dramatically alter the consequences for non-compliance.
Under the newly proposed regulations, a first offense could incur a fine of $500, a significant increase from the current protocol. Gary Leavens, a local store owner, expressed concerns regarding the severity of this penalty, stating, "$500 seems a little steep for the first offense. Now, I understand what they're trying to do. I would do to at least $100 for first offense."
Local resident Vicky Nickens holds a different perspective, asserting that stricter consequences are necessary to maintain order among the diverse array of businesses that populate the resort town. "I think you should only allow so many warnings, especially in a resort like this with so many different people. And you need to nip it in the butt. And that's what I think Ocean City does."
No final decisions have been reached regarding the proposed changes. The Ocean City Council is scheduled to conduct the first reading of the proposed display ordinance amendments on June 17th.