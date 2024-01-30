OCEAN CITY, Md, - During the winter, the boats of Ocean City remain mostly docked, but a new regulation under consideration could significantly impact their speed during the busier seasons. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is proposing an extension of the current 6-knot speed limit (just under seven miles per hour) in Isle Wight Bay to additional areas. The rationale behind this proposal is to protect marine life and curbing reckless riding.
However, not all local boaters are on board with this plan. Steve Pfeiffer, a boater in Ocean City, expressed skepticism. "There's nothing to really hurt because most of the area is houses, then you got the airport and then Assateague. I don't think it's a good idea," he said.
Ryan Roger, another boater, acknowledged the importance of marine safety but raised concerns about the impact on smaller work boats. "The safety of the whales and marine life is important. But for smaller boats, especially work boats that rely on fishing, this could make things very tough," Roger commented.
With the public comment period having ended yesterday, the community now waits for the Secretary of Natural Resources to make a final decision on the proposed measure.