OCEAN CITY, MD. – Monday marked the official groundbreaking for the new Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) downtown substation. This project has been years in the making.
Zach Bankert, Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), views this as a big deal. "All in all, it's a very exciting project," he said.
The new substation will be located at the corner of South Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street. Bankert described the new facility as a three-story building constructed on an underutilized parking lot in downtown Ocean City.
The upcoming substation will serve as a major hub for the OCPD, featuring:
- State-of-the-art offices
- Meeting spaces
- Interview rooms
- A bicycle repair garage
- A public lobby
- Public restrooms
Perhaps the most significant addition will be the on-site employee housing. "Most of our seasonal staff is not from around here. They come from various states, so being able to give them affordable housing right here in Ocean City is huge," said Ashley Miller, Deputy Communications Manager for the OCPD.
Bankert also emphasized the importance of the new housing, noting, "We're always at a deficit of available housing. We feel that we could better address the deficit of employees if we had the proper housing for them."
Ashley Miller told CoastTV that they have received some concern from citizens about the substation being farther from the boardwalk than the existing one, Miller assured that police visibility would not be an issue. "You're still going to see us. We will still have all of our officers up there, whether it's on foot, on bike patrol, and all of that. Just because our office is moving doesn't mean we will be disappearing. Our community doesn't have to worry. It's going to be a great central location for us," she stated.
The new substation represents more than just an expansion of the police force along Maryland's coast. With the addition of employee housing, it is also a significant contribution to the Ocean City community.