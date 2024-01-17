OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is considering replacing its traditional fuel-powered buses with electric ones possibly starting in 2026. The shift aims to reduce emissions and combat global warming, aligning with broader clean energy goals. However, the transition, estimated to cost around $1.5 million per electric bus, is sparking debate among locals.
Nancy Cella, a local resident, expressed her concerns: "I really oppose having these electric buses. The cost is going to be crazy. There are so many other things we could use that money for. Plus, the maintenance and charging issues, especially in the cold weather."
A study by AAA supports these concerns, indicating that electric vehicle (EV) batteries perform suboptimal in cold weather.
Despite these reservations, the proposal gains momentum with the support of state leadership. Governor Wes Moore is advocating for Maryland to generate 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2035, and the electrification of public transport is a significant step in that direction.