OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced that the Ocean City Beach Bus to operate in a reduced-stop, express service mode for the Oceans Calling Festival.
The town says the change is anticipation of the festival, which is one of the Town's busiest events. They say the reduced-stop, express mode will expedite crowd movement and provide more recent service throughout the festival.
The mode change will be in effect Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1. The hours will not change during this time, operating from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Though there are normally over 60 stops in each direction on Route 1, the number of stops will be reduced to around 20 during this period. The town says the 40 inactive stops will be marked, directing passengers to the nearest active stop.
If you plan to take the Beach Bus during the weekend, remember to have exact cash or your pre-paid photo ID General Bus Pass which can be obtained from City Hall. The town says rides cost the following:
- Standard Fare: $4 Ride-All-Day.
- Half Fare ($2.00 Ride-All-Day): Senior Citizens age 65 and over, Disabled Persons, Medicare card holders, and Ocean City Non-Resident Senior Bus Pass holders.
- Free: Children 42 inches in height and under, ADA Certified Disabled card holders, and Ocean City Resident Senior Bus Pass holders. Proof of eligibility may be required.
Buses will also be running service from the West Ocean City Park and Ride. Those tickets can be purchased from OC Transportation Staff at the ticket booth at the OC Bus terminal buildings.