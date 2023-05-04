OCEAN CITY, Md.- Springfest has returned for its 32nd year with four days full of food, live music and art.
Springfest has 2 live stages and will host musical artists from different genres. Over 20 groups from across the globe will showcase many musical styles from rock, country, fusion and R&B. All performances are free.
The events take place right off Ocean City's Boardwalk at the Inlet parking lot.
Event organizers said they encourage attendees to use one of the following modes of public transportation:
For more information about Springfest, you can call the Ocean City Recreation & Parks Department at 410-250-0125, or toll-free 1-800-626-2326