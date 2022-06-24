Ocean City Celebrates Trooper 4's 45 Years Of Service

OCEAN CITY, Md.-The Ocean City Fire and Police Department celebrated a helicopter's 45 years of service today. The event was celebrated with events for the kids and a landing from the helicopter itself. The helicopter, called Trooper 4, is one of ten state trooper helicopters that occupy Maryland's sky.
"We just wanted to come in and let the community see some of the aircraft, meet some of the crew, and celebrate forty five years of service to the state," said Jonathan King, a sergeant flight paramedic and supervisor of Trooper 4.
"The majority of our missions are med-evac but we are a multi mission platform. We perform med-evacs, law enforcement missions, search and rescue missions, homeland security and disaster assessment. So this is one in ten aircraft that we have in our fleet, they're all Augusta western 139s. We are the fourth section of seven, so we have ten aircraft all across the state that provide continuous, 24/7 coverage for med-evacs and all our missions."
The event gave the opportunity for police and firefighters to meet and talk with the community.
"It's good to see so many people here, it certainly raises awareness and it certainly, if you will, provides the opportunity for people to understand what the state of Maryland is doing with their trooper program and how it does save lives," said Maryland fire chief Richard Bowers.
But it also gave the opportunity for people to get to see a helicopter up close.
"We are kind of obsessed with helicopters right now and flying things, so she'll be fascinated by it," said event attendee Sam Bauer, with his daughter in his arms.