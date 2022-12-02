OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
Parade officials cite predicted weather conditions as the reason. Special Events Director Frank Miller said that canceling is the last thing they wanted do to. "Although we are disappointed, our staff does not want to put the volunteers, participants, and the thousands of spectators that line the streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions," Miller said.
Despite the parade being canceled, Santa isn't going home just yet. The Carousel Resort Hotel will still host their holiday party with guests of honor Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Additional holiday happenings, including the Winterfest of Lights, the Winterfest Train Garden Display, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, and the Jingle Bell 5k will all be taking place this weekend, weather permitting. Visit www.ococean.com/events for more information.