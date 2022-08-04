OCEAN CITY, Del.-The proposed offshore wind farms off the coast are moving forward with millions of dollars put towards workforce training.
A new 22.9 million dollar grant will go to workforce training as they begin to staff the windfarms.
Ørsted, the energy company building the wind farm, touts that the project is a huge improvement for the area.
The company says these turbines, if approved, will create enough clean energy for 300,000 homes in the region. A project that also is touted to boost the economy by creating jobs.
Despite these pros, some members of the community don't want to see the windfarms in their community.
Jimmy Hahn is one of those people.
Hahn has been fishing for 30 years. He said that all of his income comes from the ocean.
With an offshore farm proposed off the coast of ocean city—he's worried.
"All of our natural bottom is going to turn into concrete," Hahn said.
Despite this, Ørsted said their project is environmentally sound.
"It represents a new industry in the Delmarva region and an opportunity to invest in workforce training initiatives so we have a local force ready to go to work," said Brady Walker, Ørsted's Head of Government Affairs and Policy for Maryland & Delaware
Walker said all together, Ørsted is investing $735 million in this area.
Locals like Hahn said they still don't feel included in the process and that he worries about his business.
"We really need to wake up and see the light and put a stop to this before we lose our fishing ground." Hahn said.
If approved, the wind farm is set to launch in 2026.