OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council and Planning Commission are deliberating on introducing new regulations for short-term rental properties, including those listed on platforms like Airbnb, to address growing concerns related to parking and noise in residential areas.
Local resident Chuck Kaczorowski expressed support for the initiative, noting the potential issues arising from short-term home rentals. "Home rentals can get out of control for sure. It's probably a good idea for some planning commission to sit and think about what the rules should be," Kaczorowski said.
The town's proposed regulatory changes aim to tackle two primary issues: preventing parking shortages and minimizing noise disturbances. These concerns have been particularly pronounced in single-family neighborhoods, where large rental groups in sizeable homes have become more common.
Officials are considering setting occupancy limits for rental properties to ensure that the number of residents per rental is controlled, potentially reducing noise and the demand for parking. Additionally, the town is exploring revisions to its rental licensing program, which may involve categorizing licenses based on the length of rental stays.
The Ocean City Council and Planning Commission are looking to implement some of these changes by 2025. This timeline provides the town with an opportunity to thoroughly review the potential impacts of these regulations and ensure that they address the concerns of both residents and rental property owners.