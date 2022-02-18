OCEAN CITY, Mar. - A project to expand the Roland E. Powell Convention Center by 55,000 square feet is complete and will be unveiled this weekend.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be in attendance at Saturday's ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour. The project is in partnership with the state of Maryland, and the benefits of the expansion will span the whole state.
The expansion includes a 30,000 square-foot exhibit hall, a 15,000 square-foot bayside gallery, a business center, and other support spaces.
That's 55,000 new square feet in addition to the 50,000 square-foot total of the existing exhibit halls.
The state paid 60% of the $37.5 million project. The town of Ocean City paid the other 40% through its prepared food and beverage tax.
The expansion will allow for 30 more events at the Convention Center and multiple events to be held at once. It's also expected to create hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue statewide.
"We expect it to generate almost 670 full-time equivalent jobs for the state of Maryland and about $67 million per year in new spending both in Ocean City and the state as a whole," said Ocean City Town Manager, Terry McGean.
The project broke ground in April 2020, but it was on the radar long before that.
"This is really something that was thought about over 20 years ago and we were finally able to bring it to fruition this year," McGean said.
This is the third and final phase of the project. Phases one and two included a new bayside ballroom, a dockside exhibit hall, and a Performing Arts Center.
The]ribbon will be cut 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a tour of the new Exhibit Hall C. The Seaside Boat Show will take place at the same time in that new hall.