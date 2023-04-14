Ocean City Convention Center Parking Issues

OCEAN CITY, Md. - There have been complaints of a parking problem at the Convention Center in Ocean City.
The town says there have only been issues with parking when there are big events at the Convention Center. But the town is trying to find solutions.
City Manager, Terry McGean said, "We really take a hard look at all the events that are up coming in, make sure we have proper traffic control in place for those events that may put that big demand on parking," McGean said.
There have been talks of adding a parking garage or starting to charge to park at the convention center to deter beachgoers who use the lot.
Some locals like Ken Lee think the parking garage won't solve anything, "The town council only talks about building a parking garage," Lee said.
"That's not the solution, they need to manage the parking with the staff they have now and the property they have now," he said.
While others would understand if the town started to charge, like Jamie Gallagher, he said, "Everything else is going up and the inflation going up and whatnot," Gallagher said.
"I would not like to see it but I see them charging at the inlet and the town has the kiosks set up and around town, so it might be ok long as it's at a minimum," he said.
The town says the town council won't discuss the Convention Center parking problem until Fall of 2023 when they discuss the new capital improvement plan.