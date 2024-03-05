OCEAN CITY, Md. - In a move that could reshape the future of residential construction in Ocean City, the City Council, in collaboration with the Planning Commission, has taken a step towards increasing the minimum size of garage parking spaces in the city. The council voted 5-2 in a recent joint session to advance an ordinance that aims to address the issue of insufficient garage space in many homes.
Ocean City Council considers expanding garage space requirements
Kevin Zipay
Reporter
