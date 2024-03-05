Ocean City Garage

The proposed ordinance seeks to enlarge the minimum dimensions for enclosed parking spaces on lots exceeding 50 feet in width from the existing standard of 10-by-21 feet to 12-by-24 feet.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In a move that could reshape the future of residential construction in Ocean City, the City Council, in collaboration with the Planning Commission, has taken a step towards increasing the minimum size of garage parking spaces in the city. The council voted 5-2 in a recent joint session to advance an ordinance that aims to address the issue of insufficient garage space in many homes.

Long-time local constructor Jay Hastings expressed his satisfaction with the current garage dimensions, stating, "Ten-foot-high ceilings accommodate the garage door actuation, and it's plenty of height. That's more than enough to store anything that you wanted." Despite this, the majority on the council believe there is a need for larger spaces.

The proposed ordinance seeks to enlarge the minimum dimensions for enclosed parking spaces on lots exceeding 50 feet in width from the existing standard of 10-by-21 feet to 12-by-24 feet. Proponents of the change argue that the current garage spaces are used for storage rather than parking, leading to an increase in street parking. The proposed expansion is intended to encourage more residents to use their garages for their cars in addition to storage, potentially alleviating some of the street parking congestion.

However, Hastings highlighted a potential concern with the new proposal, noting that increasing garage sizes could impact the overall structure of future homes due to Ocean City's height restrictions. "You go and add 12-foot garages into the homes, and that cuts down on the height of the second floor," he explained, indicating that the changes could influence home design beyond just the garage.

The ordinance is now progressing to its first reading and will be discussed further whether or not to make this a new regulation in Ocean City.