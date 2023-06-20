Ocean City Council Looking To Ban Marijuana Bars

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Council is looking into banning businesses that sell marijuana and allow the consumption of weed on site.
The town has also expressed interest in a temporary ban on letting businesses get licenses to sell pot.
City manager Terry McGean says the ban would allow the state of Maryland time to figure out how to regulate the newly legal drug, which becomes recreationally legal on July 1st.
"We want to make sure we remain a safe family resort," he said. "We want to make sure that we have regulations in place that maintain that."
But business owner Michael Weaver, who owns Ocean City Hemp Shop in downtown Ocean City, says marijuana has helped him personally as he suffers from ALS. He also added there are other problems that deserve attention in Ocean City.
"It would be a good thing to repress alcohol abuse," he said. "People preferring marijuana are not so rude and destructive on marijuana as when they are on alcohol."
If passed, these bans would go into effect immediately.