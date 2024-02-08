OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Custody Officer employed by the Ocean City Police Department, Isaiah Mitchell, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic assault, officials reported. The investigation, from the incident that occurred while he was off-duty, was conducted by the Berlin Police Department according to OCPD.
Mitchell joined the Ocean City Police Department in Nov. 2022. He held a civilian role in the Arrest and Detention Section of the department. Following the arrest, the Ocean City Police Department confirmed that Mitchell is no longer employed with them.
The Ocean City Police Department said it,
"takes this matter seriously and will assist the Berlin Police Department as needed."
While the Berlin Police Department leads the investigation, Ocean City Police Department officials have stated their readiness to provide assistance as necessary.
The details surrounding the incident leading to Mitchell's arrest have not been disclosed yet. The Ocean City Police Department has refrained from commenting further, since the investigation is ongoing.