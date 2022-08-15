OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services (OCDES) announced Monday that they will be hosting an "Are You Ready" town hall meeting to help OC residents prepare for the oncoming hurricane season.
OCDES says that the town hall, which takes place at the Ocean City Public Safety Building 2nd floor training room on Monday, August 22nd, is designed to teach the public the "All Hazards Approach". They say that the approach focuses on preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours (but realistically 96 hours or greater). OCDES says this means to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no Police, Fire or Emergency Medical Services response for that length of time.
According to OCDES, being prepared follows these steps:
- Become knowledgeable about emergency preparedness in your Community, Town, County and State, identifying sources of information that will be beneficial before, during and after an emergency.
- Create a family plan for emergencies that includes an emergency supply kit customized to meet the needs of your family and pets.
- Understand that preparedness requires involvement from the public with government to create a whole community approach to disaster preparedness.
- Get involved with volunteer organizations that help citizens and the community before, during and after an emergency.
- Understanding the impacts and dangers from Hurricanes.
OCDES says that the Maryland Department of Emergency management will also be at the town hall to help people get "Know Your Zone" information, which helps people with evacuations during storms if it is needed.