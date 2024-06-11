Caine Woods

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The streets of Caine Woods in Ocean City may soon see significant changes in parking regulations.

Dawne Pappas, a homeowner in the area thinks there doesn't need to be any parking regulations around Caine Woods, "I think it should be first come, first serve. Most people have two spots in front of their house driveways and especially this far off the beach. It should be first come, first serve," remarked Pappas.

The parking situation within Caine Woods has garnered attention from the Ocean City Council following complaints from homeowners. Many attribute the worsening parking conditions to the presence of nearby apartments.

Various solutions have been proposed to alleviate parking congestion, including providing two parking passes per homeowner or implementing license plate enforcement to regulate parking. While some locals express support for these measures, others, like Pappas, argue against imposing restrictions, "This is more residential. So I think leave Caine Woods and the north end of Ocean City how it is,".

