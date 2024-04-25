OCEAN CITY, Md.- Coastal mariners are advised that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start dredging operations in Ocean City, Maryland, starting around April 28.
According to a release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the dredging project, which involves the dredge vessel Murden, is expected to last approximately two weeks.
The operation will focus on the Assateague shoal and two previously identified priority areas in the Ocean City Inlet, as well as the junction between the Isle of Wight and Inlet channels. This initiative aims to maintain navigability and ensure safe passage for marine traffic.
Mariners navigating these waters during the operation period are encouraged to stay informed and exercise caution. Communication with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' dredge Murden can be maintained through marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13 and 16 for updates and navigational advisories.