OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for this year's AFC Championship Game, the excitement in Ocean City is strong, with fans and local businesses eagerly anticipating the big game against the reigning champions.
Longtime fan Cathy Wood expressed her unwavering support for the Ravens, confident in their victory. "The Ravens are going to win. They can beat Mahomes," she said with enthusiasm.
This matchup is expected to be the Ravens' toughest yet, as they face off against the Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, the spirit of the fans in Ocean City remains unshaken, with many believing the Ravens can clinch the title.
Al and Chris Kirby, season ticket holders, anticipate a thrilling game. "I think it's going to be a back-and-forth game. The Ravens have an all-around good team – offense, defense, special teams. And I think that's what's going to put us over the edge. It's going to be close, but I'm going to say 30-24," said Al Kirby.
Local bars in Ocean City are also gearing up for the event. Stephen Pappas, a bar general manager, highlighted the preparations underway. "We're bringing in extra staff – a busser, a host, an upstairs bartender, and beefing up our kitchen team. People are going to come in early to stake out the best TVs. We have to be ready," he said.
Al Kirby shared his plans for Sunday, "I definitely will be there. The stadium will be rocking. And who knows, maybe we'll get a glimpse of Taylor Swift."
The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, will face a significant test against the Chiefs, but the faith and support of their fans, as seen in Ocean City, might just be the extra push they need to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.