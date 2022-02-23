OCEAN CITY, Del.- Over just one weekend, the Ocean City Film Festival is showing over 100 films. Before heading over, plan out your weekend.
Flip through the brochures and pick which movies you want to see and where.
"There's definitely something for everyone. We have 10 different film categories. We've got horror, feature films, funny shorts, dramatic shorts, youth shorts as well," said Megan Burak with the Art League of Ocean City.
Most venues are offering more than movies. Stick around after the credits for the after party.
"This is the first time ever we are being hosted by Ocean Downs Casino. All of our attendees get a 10-dollar free play. We have never been to this venue before. We will be showing movies there in the afternoon and in the evening," said B.L. Strang-Moya, creative director of the festival.
Opening night of the festival is for the locals. The festival kicks off with the Delmarva Showcase.
"We are going to have some local films by local people like Rosedale Beach and Resort, a short film by Rob Waters from Lewes. And a music video documentary by Bryan Russo called Mr. Tindley," said Strang-Moya.
Last year the festival was strictly virtual. But now organizers are offering both online and in person options, welcoming film fans back to Ocean City.
The festival runs March 3-6. You can get tickets online.