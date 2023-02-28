OCEAN CITY, Md. - Over 70 films will be screened in Ocean City this weekend for the 7th Ocean City Film Festival.
Some of the films are about the Ocean City area and some film makers are from the area.
The four day event starts Thursday with an opening reception at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites. Thursday is locals night. Tickets will cost $10 to see two films at the Performing Arts Center.
"Hedgehog, which is a world premiere, is a story about a Ukrainian grandmother and a Russian soldier that was filmed right here in Berlin Maryland," says Art League of Ocean City Executive Director Rina Thaler. "Also, there's John Chester's the return of the Biggest Little Farm. That was a Sun Dance film and an Academy Award short listed film, created by someone who grew up also in Ocean City area, originally that was aired as an Earth Day special on National Geographic."
The Ocean City Film Festival runs Thursday through Sunday.
