Ocean City Fire Department Getting New Fire Station

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Now, its just a parking lot but soon 65th street will have a new addition, a new fire station.
The Ocean City Fire Department says this station will replace the current station they've out grown, Chief Richard Bowers of the OCFD said, "We need a lot of equipment to be stored and we just have run out of places to be able to store that at the 74th street."
The new project will cost the town $9.8 million dollars in bond money and some people like John Barr wonder is this move necessary, "Rebuild one the old one was to add for less money than the 9 million, I'd say why not say we are and use the other property for something else."
But others like Kathy Powell-Frater think it only makes sense, "I think that you know if they need it, it should be done. You know you have more and more people down here coming in the summertime."
Chief Bowers believes this project isn't just good for the fire department, "Visitors will appreciate the fact that it will be very welcoming and knowing that the city council is making investments into public safety and that the men and women of the Ocean City Fire Department have the best equipment, the best training and the best facilities provide the best service to any resident or any visitor that comes to Ocean City."
The Ocean City Fire Department hopes this project will break ground in the new few months and will be completed in the next 18 months.