Ocean City Fire dedicates engine to fallen firefighter

OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Sunday, the Ocean City Fire Department held a ceremony to remember the late firefighter Jeffrey L. Dieter, Sr. 

The re-dedication ceremony of Engine 704 took place on the 40th anniversary of firefighter Dieter's passing while in the line of duty. On July 16, 1983, Dieter was responding to a fire at a local cafe with about 115 other firefighters when its roof collapsed on him. He was 24 years old.

Engine 704 dedicated to Jeffrey Dieter

"Today we gather to remember a true hero, firefighter Jeffrey Dieter, Sr., who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His bravery and dedication to protecting our community serve as an enduring inspiration to each and every one of us in the Ocean City Fire Department," said Deputy Chief James Jester. Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department.

Deputy Chief James L. Lester commemorated Dieter's selflessness and said he is an inspiration to the current members of the fire department. 

"We honor his memory today as we re-dedicate Engine 704, symbolizing the ongoing commitment of our firefighters to serve with valor and selflessness."