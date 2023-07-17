OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Sunday, the Ocean City Fire Department held a ceremony to remember the late firefighter Jeffrey L. Dieter, Sr.
The re-dedication ceremony of Engine 704 took place on the 40th anniversary of firefighter Dieter's passing while in the line of duty. On July 16, 1983, Dieter was responding to a fire at a local cafe with about 115 other firefighters when its roof collapsed on him. He was 24 years old.
Deputy Chief James L. Lester commemorated Dieter's selflessness and said he is an inspiration to the current members of the fire department.
"We honor his memory today as we re-dedicate Engine 704, symbolizing the ongoing commitment of our firefighters to serve with valor and selflessness."