OCEAN CITY, Md - On Friday, June 21, the Ocean City Fire Department is holding its third annual Public Safety Expo at Northside Park from 1-4 p.m.
The Expo will include demonstrations from the Maryland State K9s, tour of the emergency vehicles, free blood pressure checks and CPR lessons along with a chance to meet the first responders in the community.
Fire Chief Bowers invites the community to, "Come out and get a close-up look at the tools and vehicles we use every day. It's a great opportunity to meet our first responders and learn more about public safety in a fun, engaging environment."
The event is free to the public and aims to teach the community about the work of public safety professionals in our community.