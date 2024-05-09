OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department recently presented its 2023 report to the Ocean City Council, revealing a concerning trend of increased workload compared to the previous year. In 2022, the department responded to 6,524 calls, but this figure surged to 7,462 calls in 2023, representing nearly a thousand more calls compared to the year before.
Chief Bowers of the Ocean City Fire Department shed light on the impact of this uptick in calls on first responders, stating, "The additional stress that is placed on our first responders is evident when we run significant calls. Not only do we face the challenge of one call after another, but we also handle multiple calls simultaneously."
The department has implemented various measures to alleviate stress and provide support. Among these initiatives is the introduction of a therapy dog program, with Max offering comfort and stress relief to first responders.
Additionally, the department has established a peer support group aimed at assisting firefighters and paramedics in coping with the emotional toll of their work.
Ocean City local Jeff Freeze expressed optimism regarding these additions, stating, "I think it's a fabulous idea. I grew up with German shepherds my whole life, and not from a therapy standpoint, but I think pets can provide a tremendous amount of support and relief and just comfort to an individual. So I think it's a wonderful idea."
The Ocean City Fire Department plans on introducing another therapy dog named Rowan, to further help first responders after a call.