OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunday afternoon the Ocean City Fire Department responded to a condo fire at Aventurra Condominiums at 5300 Coastal Highway.
Fire fighters found a fire inside a single condo on the second floor. First responders say the fire alarms inside, quick notification, and rapid response from the fire department all played a part in containing the fire.
Fire Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal have classified the fire as accidental, and a malfunction of the dryer could not be ruled out.
There were no injuries.