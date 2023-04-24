Ocean City Fire Department See More COVID 19 Calls in Annual Report

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department gave their annual report to the town council and things are looking up. The fire department was awarded funding to fill 12 more positions.
But although they are seeing quality candidates are applying, the fire department reported last year and early into this year they have received a high volume of COVID 19 calls. Those COVID 19 calls have doubled their out of service times.
After a COVID 19 call the fire dept would have to decontaminate the ambulance and equipment they used near the patient, including their clothes.
In doing this decontamination process and the lack of staff, the wait times have increased and some locals like Ireland Spottswood think that hiring more people is a necessity in dealing with this issue, "I think with having to spend all that time disinfecting and being late to other calls, having more people will be a good idea," Spottswood said.
Other locals like Tracy Yater think the increase in wait times isn't the fire dept's fault, "The people calling for help know they have COVID, you should have the double masks on, I say that they should tell them on the call before they arrive," Yater said.
"That way they're prepared, if they aren't prepared they're losing the next life spending too much time on one call," she said.
The fire department is putting new processes in play to help address the lack of staff and the needs of Ocean City. They have already hired one new employee out of the 12 positions they have to fill.