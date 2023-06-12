OCEAN CITY, Md. - A 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman received a DUI after police say she pulled out in front of an Ocean City fire truck, causing a crash Saturday night.
Ocean City Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run near 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. A car driven by Tashae Simmons, of Lancaster, pulled out in front of the truck, police say, which was responding to a gas leak and had its lights on. After the collision, police say Simmons did not stop. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department shared a description of the car with Maryland State Police officers, who found it a few blocks away on Surf Avenue.
No one was hurt.
Simmons was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to control vehicle speed, reckless driving, and multiple other traffic charges. She was held on $5,000 bond.