...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms with strong wind gusts are possible this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&